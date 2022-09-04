What time is the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in the Netherlands this weekend for the latest race. The 2022 Dutch Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 72 laps at the Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland, Netherlands. The course is 4.259 km (2.646 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.587 km (190.504 mi).

This race wasn’t part of the Formula One Grand Prix schedule from 1986-2020. The company that ran the circuit went out of business, so the track was redesigned and used for other things. It was supposed to return in 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Max Verstappen won the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix in 1:30:05.395.

Verstappen has won three races in a row, and the sportsbook doesn’t predict him slowing down. He has the best odds to win the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +370, followed by Carlos Sainz with +900.