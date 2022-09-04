US Open 2022: Men’s R16 schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, September 4

The US Open men’s singles tournament continues Sunday, Sept. 4, as the Round of 16 begins in Queens, New York. The biggest story of today is the primetime match between No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 23 Nick Kyrgios, who are 1-1 in head-to-head matchups in 2022.

Play will start at noon ET and the Round of 16 will continue into tomorrow. Here’s the full schedule for today.

US Open R16 schedule: Sunday, September 4

11:00 a.m. No. 13 Matteo Berrettini vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Louis Armstrong Stadium

12:00 p.m. No. 5 Casper Ruud vs. Corentin Moutet, Arthur Ashe Stadium

2:15 p.m. No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. No. 27 Karen Khachanov, Louis Armstrong Stadium

7:00 p.m. No. 1 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 23 Nick Kyrgios, Arthur Ashe Stadium

Medvedev is slightly favored heading into tonight at -190. He has the best odds to win it all and defend his 2021 title per DraftKings Sportsbook right now, but that could all change tonight. Ruud and Busta are favored in their matches.

