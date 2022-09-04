US Open 2022: Women’s R16 schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, September 4

The Round of 16 begins today, Sunday, Sept. 4, for the US Open women’s singles tournament at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. Play is expected to start around 1:00 p.m. ET as Caroline Garcia, who sits just behind Iga Swiatek in DraftKings Sportbook’s odds to win it all, takes the court in the first of four women’s matches today. American Coco Gauff will face Shuai Zhang this afternoon in her quest for her first Grand Slam win.

US Open schedule: Sunday, September 4

1:00 p.m. No. 17 Caroline Garcia vs. No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj, Louis Armstrong Stadium

2:00 p.m. No. 12 Coco Gauff vs. Shuai Zhang, Arthur Ashe Stadium

4:15 p.m. Ludmilla Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic, Louis Armstrong Stadium

9:00 p.m. No. 5 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova, Arthur Ashe Stadium

Garcia and Gauff sit in second and third in the odds to win this year’s US Open, at +550 and +650 respectively, and are both strong favorites to win today’s matches. Jabeur is slightly favored over Kudermetova, and Samsonova is favored to beat Tomljanovic.

Find all the odds here at DraftKings.