MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Sunday, September 4

The MLB will has a huge slate of action throughout the day on Sunday, September 4 with 16 matchups, including a doubleheader featuring the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will look to get closer to the Cleveland Guardians in what should be a wild race for the American League Central, and the Tampa Bay Rays are just four games back in the AL East as they look for a sweep over the New York Yankees.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Sunday, September 4

Rays Moneyline (+105)

Tampa Bay has won five games in a row and the team has done a tremendous job getting back in the AL East race. The Yankees are a real problem right now, looking to avoid their fourth straight loss, and the offense simply hasn’t been there. They scored just one run over the first two games of this series and failed to record more than three runs in seven of their last eight contests. This will likely be a bullpen game for the Rays, and getting plus odds against New York is great value right now.

Braves -1.5 (+105

The Atlanta Braves will go for their fifth consecutive victory and a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon, and they’ve got a great shot to win this one by multiple runs. The Braves rank third in runs per game (4.9), and they will send starter Max Fried to the mound with a 2.56 ERA. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last five starts and will face a Marlins offense that ranks 27th in runs per game (3.6).

Royals-Tigers under 8 runs (-110)

This number is a bit too high for two of the worst offenses in baseball in their matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Detroit Tigers have settled in at the bottom in runs per game (3.3) just about all season long, and the Kansas City Royals have not been all that much better, as they rank 24th in runs per game (4.0). Kansas City starter Max Castillo (2.81 ERA) had a strong Royals debut his last time out, and Matt Manning (3.79 ERA) has been solid outside of a blowup start against the Seattle Mariners last week.

Zac Gallen over 5.5 strikeouts (-175)

The Arizona Diamondbacks starter has been as good as it gets in his last five starts. Gallen did not allow a single run over that span, which goes over 34.1 innings of work. He is getting deep into starts and threw more than five strikeouts in each of those matchups. Gallen will face a Milwaukee Brewers offense that strikes out 9.0 times per game, which is the fourth most in the league.

