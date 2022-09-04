WNBA playoff schedule: Matchups, how to watch, start times for Sunday, September 4

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs will continue on Sunday with a pair of pivotal Game 3’s taking place in the semifinal round. The Connecticut Sun will host the Chicago Sky at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and that will be followed by the Seattle Storm hosting the Las Vegas Aces at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Chicago was able to even their series against Connecticut with an 85-77 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday. Candace Parker came up big with 22 points and eight rebounds in the victory. Meanwhile, Las Vegas tied up their series against Seattle with a 78-73 victory in Game 2. A’ja Wilson dropped 33 points and 13 rebounds in the win and dueled with Breanna Stewart, who went off for 32 points and seven boards in the loss.

WNBA playoff schedule: Sunday, September 4

Sun vs. Sky (Game 3, series tied 1-1)

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Sun -1

Storm vs. Aces (Game 3, series tied 1-1)

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Storm -1