Aces vs. Storm: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, picks & predictions for Game 3

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs will continue on Sunday with the Seattle Storm hosting the Las Vegas Aces for Game 3 of their semifinal matchup. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Las Vegas tied up their series against Seattle with a 78-73 victory in Game 2. ’ja Wilson dropped 33 points and 13 rebounds in the win while Breanna Stewart went off for 32 points and seven boards in the setback.

Aces vs. Storm

Date: September 4, 2022

Tip time: 3:00 p.m ET

Channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Storm -1

Total: Over/under 167.5

Moneyline odds: Storm -115, Aces -105

Best bet: Aces +1 (-110)

The Aces came up huge with their victory in Game 2 and this is where you’d expect a dominant team like the top-seeded Aces to pick up a road victory. That’s why we’ll take Wilson and Vegas in this one.

