Sky vs. Sun: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, picks & predictions for Game 3

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs will continue on Sunday with the Connecticut Sun hosting the Chicago Sky for Game 3 of their semifinal matchup. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Chicago was able to even their series against Connecticut with an 85-77 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday. Candace Parker came up big for the defending champs with 22 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

Sun vs. Sky

Date: September 4, 2022

Tip time: 1:00 p.m ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Sun -1

Total: Over/under 163.5

Moneyline odds: Sun -120, Sky +100

Best bet: Sky ML (+100)

This pivotal Game 3 is a virtual toss up with the Sun entering as a slim one-point favorite. We’ll go with the Sky to steal on on the road here as Parker and Emma Meesseman should come up big again.

