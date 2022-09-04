How to watch Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

American Coco Gauff has reached the Round of 16 in women’s singles at the U.S. Open, and will face Zhang Shuai at 2:00 p.m. ET this afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium as she attempts to reach the quarterfinals.

Gauff, just 18 years old, has now gone further than she has in any previous U.S. Open in the women’s singles competition. The only time she has gotten past the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament was earlier this year at the French Open, where she reached the finals but lost to Iga Swiatek.

Gauff is favored to win this afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at -340 for today’s match and at +650 to win it all, behind Swiatek and Caroline Garcia.

The two faced each other earlier this year at the Miami Open, and Gauff emerged victorious. To reach this round, Gauff defeated No. 20 Madison Keys in straight sets in the third round.