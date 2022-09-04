Pick on the Moneyline for the Twins-White Sox game on September 4

The Chicago White Sox enter Sunday’s finale of their series with Minnesota Twins on a four game winning streak and will look to complete the sweep against an undermined Twins lineup.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox (-125, 8.5)

Byron Buxton, who leads the Twins with 28 home runs this season, and Jorge Polanco, who’s second on the team in home runs, are both on the injured list and has led to offensive road struggles with the team scoring three runs or fewer in seven straight road games.

The White Sox give Lucas Giolito the start, who’s struggled this season with a 5.27 ERA and a .286 opponents batting average with at least four runs allowed in three of his last four starts.

Despite Giolito not performing to his normal standard this season, the White Sox are 4-2 in his last six starts, having scored at least four runs in five straight games and the lineup is averaging nearly 5.1 runs per game in Giolito’s starts.

The White Sox will look to keep their bats hot against Dylan Bundy, who has a career-low 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a 5.66 ERA on the road while allowing 1.6 home runs per nine innings with opponents hitting .282 off of him on the road.

The White Sox have not lost since manager Tony La Russa has been away from the team and will continue their win streak against a banged up Twins team.

The Play: White Sox -125

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.