How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has reached the round of 16 in the men’s singles portion of the U.S. Open, and will face his toughest opponent yet in the tournament this evening in No. 23 Nick Kyrgios. The two face off at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev made quick work of his first three opponents, all unranked and all losing in straight sets, but Kyrgios may prove to be more of a challenge. Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon earlier this year, and Medvedev will try to defend his first ever Grand Slam title from the 2021 U.S. Open.

The two have faced each other four times and Kyrgios has emerged victorious in three, including once earlier this year. Medvedev’s one win against the Australian was at the 2022 Australian Open in the second round.

Medvedev is a slight favorite to win, with his odds at -190 to Kyrgios’ +155. Medvedev is the favorite to win the U.S. Open at +175, per DraftKings Sportsbook, while Kyrgios is the fourth choice at +600.