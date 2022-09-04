NXT Worlds Collide 2022: Live updates, results from PPV at WWE Performance Center

NXT returns to pay-per-view this afternoon with Worlds Collide coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The event will be streamed live at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This show will mark the final event for the NXT UK brand as the company decided to put the show on hiatus in preparation for the launch of NXT Europe in 2023. As a result, several superstars from the UK have made their way to states to join the NXT 2.0 roster and today’s show will feature a handful of title unification matches. The main event will see NXT Champion Bron Breakker battle NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate for the right to call themselves the undisputed champion.

Here are live updates and results from the show:

NXT/NXT UK Championship unification - Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

Winner: TBD

NXT/NXT UK Women’s Championship unification - Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport

Winner: TBD

NXT/NXT UK Tag Team Championship unification - The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly (Fatal Four-Way elimination match)

Winner: TBD

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Katana Chance/Kayden Carter (c) vs. Nikki A.S.H./Doudrop

Winner: TBD

North American Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet

Winner: TBD