US Open results: Who is advancing to the quarterfinals in the men’s singles bracket

The US Open is playing the round of 16 on Sunday and Monday. We break down results and what’s next for the men’s bracket.

By DKNation Staff
Casper Ruud of Norway serves against Corentin Moutet of France during their Men’s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The 2022 US Open is wrapping up the first week of play and moving closer to the championship round. The men’s bracket is playing its fourth round on Sunday and Monday, and the round of 16 will help set up the quarterfinals in the singles bracket.

The tournament is airing four of the round of 16 matches on Sunday and four more on Sunday. The matches are airing on ESPN and ESPN2, and a live stream is available at WatchESPN. With fourth round underway, we’ll be tracking results for each match as the final eight men reach the quarterfinals at US Open.

Men’s Singles Draw

Round of 16 results

#1 Daniil Medvedev vs. #23 Nick Kyrgios
#12 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. #27 Karen Khachanov

#13 Matteo Berrettini (3-6, 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2) defeated Alejandro Davidovich
#5 Casper Ruud (6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2) defeated Corentin Moutet

#11 Jannik Sinner vs. Ilya Ivashka
#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #15 Marin Čilić

#7 Cameron Norrie vs. #9 Andrey Rublev
#2 Rafael Nadal vs. #22 Frances Tiafoe

Quarterfinal matchups

#5 Casper Ruud vs. #13 Matteo Berrettini

