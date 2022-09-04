 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

US Open results: Who is advancing to the quarterfinals in the women’s singles bracket

The US Open is playing the round of 16 on Sunday and Monday. We break down results and what’s next for the women’s bracket.

By DKNation Staff
Iga Swiatek of Poland hits a shot against Lauren Davis of the United States in her third round match on Day 6 of the US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 2022 US Open is wrapping up the first week of play and moving closer to the championship round. The women’s bracket is playing its fourth round on Sunday and Monday, and the eight matches will settle the quarterfinals in the singles bracket.

No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula heads into the fourth round as the highest seeded American, and is followed by No. 12 seed Coco Gauff. The top seed remaining is No. 1 seed Iga Świątek.

Four of the round of 16 matches will air on Sunday and the other four will air on Sunday. The matches are airing on ESPN and ESPN2, and a live stream is available at WatchESPN. With fourth round underway, we’ll be tracking results for each match as the final eight women reach the quarterfinals at US Open.

Women’s Singles Draw

Round of 16 results

#1 Iga Świątek vs. Jule Niemeier
#8 Jessica Pegula vs. #21 Petra Kvitova

#22 Karolína Plíšková vs. #26 Victoria Azarenka
#6 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #19 Danielle Collins

#12 Coco Gauff (7-5, 7-5) defeated Shuai Zhang
#17 Caroline Garcia (6-4, 6-1) defeated #29 Alison Riske-Amritraj

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. #18 Veronika Kudermetova
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovich

Quarterfinal matchups

#12 Coco Gauff vs. #17 Caroline Garcia

