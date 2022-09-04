 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi suffers wrist fracture, possibly out for the season

Benintendi will require surgery.

By Chinmay Vaidya
MLB: SEP 02 Yankees at Rays
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi leaves the game with the help of the Yankees trainer and Yankees Manager Aaron Boone during the MLB regular season game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on September 02, 2022, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.
Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi has suffered a wrist fracture and will need surgery, according to manager Aaron Boone. New York has put the outfielder on the 10-day injured list, but given the nature of the injury he could potentially be out for the whole season.

Benintendi has been solid for the Yankees since coming over from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline, hitting .254 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 33 games. He’s made 31 starts in that time. If Benintendi is done for the year, look for the Yankees to lean on Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera in the outfield. Matt Carpenter is also battling an injury but he’s a useful utility player who can man an outfield spot as well.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees are +550 to win the World Series. They were the favorites for a long time, but have now slipped to fourth as the postseason nears.

