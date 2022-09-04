Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi suffers wrist fracture, possibly out for the season

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi has suffered a wrist fracture and will need surgery, according to manager Aaron Boone. New York has put the outfielder on the 10-day injured list, but given the nature of the injury he could potentially be out for the whole season.

Andrew Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone and will need surgery, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 4, 2022

Benintendi has been solid for the Yankees since coming over from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline, hitting .254 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 33 games. He’s made 31 starts in that time. If Benintendi is done for the year, look for the Yankees to lean on Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera in the outfield. Matt Carpenter is also battling an injury but he’s a useful utility player who can man an outfield spot as well.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees are +550 to win the World Series. They were the favorites for a long time, but have now slipped to fourth as the postseason nears.