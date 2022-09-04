How much are Andy Ruiz and Luis Ortiz getting paid for Sunday’s heavyweight bout

Boxing’s heavyweight division gets a Sunday spotlight as Andy Ruiz and Luis Ortiz face off in a non-title bout. The event comes to us from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air as a FOX PPV.

Ruiz comes into the bout with a 34-2 record and his last fight saw him beat Chris Arreola via unanimous decision in May 2021. Ortiz is 33-2 and won his last fight over Charles Martin via sixth round TKO.

Ruiz is the bigger name, having briefly held four heavyweight titles after a stunning upset of Anthony Joshua. He’s a -400 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Ortiz is a +290 underdog. Ortiz has two title fights on his resume, twice losing a challenge against then WBC champ Deontay Wilder.

As the bigger name, Ruiz is getting the bigger pay day in this fight. Boxing reporter Dan Rafael got a look at the California State Athletic Commission numbers for the fight. Ruiz is receiving a guarantee of $1 million and Ortiz is getting $550,000. Given that this is a PPV bout, there will be some kind of split between the two fights. It likely would be at least 60% for Ruiz, but we don’t know for sure.

The PPV costs $74.99 for American fight fans and £12.99 for UK fight fans. Ruiz has two PPV fights on his resume, which were the two fights against Joshua. The first fight did 562,000 buys while the second did 1.6 million. If this fight does 100,000 PPV buys, that would be $7.5 million to split between the two fights.

You’ll be able to stream the fight through FITE TV and PPV.com. The PPV card gets started at 9 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to start sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight.