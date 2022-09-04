AEW All Out 2022: Live updates, results from September PPV

AEW is back on pay-per-view tonight with its All Out show airing live at 8 p.m. ET from Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL. The price to stream the event is $50 and will stream on Bleacher Report.
This year’s show is a 15-match card with a main event of Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against CM Punk. Mox squashed Punk last week on Dynamite to become the undisputed AEW world champ and Punk will run it back even with an injured foot.
There’s a pair of free-to-play pools you can take part in tonight courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. There’s a $10,000 pool regarding the entire show and a $25,000 pool specific to the main event.
Here’s the full card for All Out. We’ll be providing live updates as the show goes on.
AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk
Winner: TBD
Interim AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
Winner: TBD
AEW World Tag Team Championship - Swerve in Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed
Winner: TBD
TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena
Winner: TBD
AEW World Trios Championship tournament final - The Elite vs. The Dark Order
Winner: TBD
AEW All-Atlantic Championship - Pac (c) vs. Kip Sabian
Winner: TBD
FTW Championship - Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker
Winner: TBD
AAA Mixed World Tag Team Championship - Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Ruby Soho and Ortiz
Casino Ladder match - Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. Joker (Winner gets a future shot at AEW World title)
Winner: TBD
Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns
Winner: TBD
Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
Winner: TBD
Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Winner: TBD
Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
Winner: TBD
House of Black vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro
Winner: TBD
Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Winner: TBD