Florida State blocks game-tying extra point to outlast LSU in thrilling Week 1 contest

The Sunday night showdown in New Orleans between the Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers lived up to the hype, with the Seminoles emerging victorious 24-23 in a game the featured a wild ending.

The Tigers went the length of the field for a 99-yard drive in the final minute, capping it with a Jayden Daniels touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins with one second left to pull them within one. The extra point attempt that would’ve sent the game into overtime was subsequently blocked, sending the Superdome crowd into a frenzy.

FLORIDA STATE BLOCKS THE EXTRA POINT TO WIN pic.twitter.com/xr2QTMTEN2 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 5, 2022

This was pure insanity considering the sequence of events that led to it. Down 24-17 late, LSU forced a punt to seemingly get one last opportunity to tie the contest. However, return man Malik Nabers muffed the punt, allowing for the Seminoles to recover.

With the game seemingly iced, Florida State would make their own critical mistake when running back Treshaun Ward fumbled on the one-yard line, allowing for the Tigers to recover.

WHAT ?!?

RB Treshaun Ward commet un fumble à l'entrée de la end zone des Tigers ! LSU Ball ! Incroyable.



LSU a une minute pour remonter 99 yards.



@abc pic.twitter.com/6Hfu4e5uZs — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) September 5, 2022

With a new lease on life, the Arizona State transfer Daniels orchestrated a 99-yard drive to set up the aforementioned touchdown as time expired. But the block ended those hopes for a fairy tale ending.

College football is back baby.