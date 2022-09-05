Clemson vs. Georgia Tech start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Clemson will look to get back into the national conversation this fall after losing two games before October in the 2021 season. The passing game was a significant issue, and DJ Uiagalelei completed 55.6% of passes for 2,246 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His development in Year 3 with the program will go a long way in showing how far the Tigers to this year, but 5-star recruit Cade Klubnik is waiting in the wings.

Georgia Tech won just three games in each of its last three seasons, and this feels like a very important year in terms of the future of head coach Geoff Collins. He was tasked with the difficult transition of moving the program away from the triple-option offense and will enter his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets. Jeff Sims is heading into his third year as the starting quarterback and will look to stay healthy after battling injuries in 2021.

Clemson is a 23-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -2100 moneyline odds, making Georgia Tech +1100 underdogs. The over/under is set at 51.