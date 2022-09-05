Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks and best bets for Week 1

After a disappointing 2021 season, the Clemson Tigers return to action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The matchup takes place on Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.
Let’s dive into all the data you need as well as a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
Clemson: No. 5 overall, No. 39 offense, No. 1 defense
Georgia Tech: No. 87 overall, No. 74 offense, No. 100 defense
Injury update
Clemson
TBD
Georgia Tech
TBD
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Clemson: 0-0 ATS
Georgia Tech: 0-0 ATS
Total
Clemson: Over 0-0
Georgia Tech: Over 0-0
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Clemson: No. 6 overall
Georgia Tech: No. 37 overall
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Clemson -23
Total: 51
Moneyline: Clemson -2100, Georgia Tech +1100
Opening line: Clemson -19.5
Opening total: 51
Weather
Not applicable (domed stadium)
The Pick: Clemson (-2100)
Clemson’s offense looked out of sorts for the vast majority of the 2021 season, but the talent remains to have a top-flight unit regardless of which quarterback — DJ Uiagalelei or Cade Klubnik — lines up under center. Georgia Tech has far more questions to answer, and head coach Geoff Collins has all but run out of time to provide proof of concept. Even if the Tigers don’t have everything figured out at the moment, they should take care of business here.
