Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks and best bets for Week 1

After a disappointing 2021 season, the Clemson Tigers return to action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The matchup takes place on Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into all the data you need as well as a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Clemson: No. 5 overall, No. 39 offense, No. 1 defense

Georgia Tech: No. 87 overall, No. 74 offense, No. 100 defense

Injury update

Clemson

Georgia Tech

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Clemson: 0-0 ATS

Georgia Tech: 0-0 ATS

Total

Clemson: Over 0-0

Georgia Tech: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Clemson: No. 6 overall

Georgia Tech: No. 37 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -23

Total: 51

Moneyline: Clemson -2100, Georgia Tech +1100

Opening line: Clemson -19.5

Opening total: 51

Weather

Not applicable (domed stadium)

The Pick: Clemson (-2100)

Clemson’s offense looked out of sorts for the vast majority of the 2021 season, but the talent remains to have a top-flight unit regardless of which quarterback — DJ Uiagalelei or Cade Klubnik — lines up under center. Georgia Tech has far more questions to answer, and head coach Geoff Collins has all but run out of time to provide proof of concept. Even if the Tigers don’t have everything figured out at the moment, they should take care of business here.

