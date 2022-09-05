Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. With this being the first conference game of the year the winner gets off the season on the right foot.

Clemson (0-0, 0-0) will set out to prove that they are still amongst college football’s elite programs after a 10-3 record last season. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will also look to rebound from an up and down performance that left many wondering whether or not he could do the job. Georgia Tech (0-0, 0-0) head coach Geoff Collins is about as close to the hot seat as one can get. After three subpar season at Tech so far, Collins needs to show some major improvements to quiet the noise around the program.

Clemson is a 21.5 -point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2100 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia Tech a + 1100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Date: Monday, September 5

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.