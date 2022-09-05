Top kicker pickups from the Week 1 waiver wire

The NFL season is upon us! The season kicks off on Thursday when the Bills face the Rams, and that means it’s time to get fantasy football lineups set. Most people have wrapped up their fantasy drafts, and plenty will be drafting Labor Day weekend ahead of Thursday.

Whether you’ve wrapped your drafts or not, you have to be ready claim players off the waiver wire. There are plenty of players rostered in fewer than 50% of fantasy leagues, and that means some value still sits out there.

Here’s a look at our top three kicker adds to consider as you place your Week 1 waiver wire claims.

Younghoe Koo, Falcons (18.2%)

Next up —

Week 1 vs. Saints

Week 2 at Rams

Week 3 at Seahawks

Week 4 vs. Browns

While I don’t think the Falcons will be great this season, their offense is capable of scoring some points this season. They seem like a team who will have to settle for field goals a decent amount and Koo is the perfect kicker for them. Koo was 27-29 on field goals last season which made him 93.1% putting him just behind Justin Tucker and Matt Gay for the best field goal percentage among qualified kickers. I think he kicks more than 29 field goals this season and is one of the better fantasy kickers this season.

Chris Boswell, Steelers (11.3)

Next up —

Week 1 at Bengals

Week 2 vs. Patriots

Week 3 at Browns

Week 4 at Jets

Last season, Boswell made 36 field goals which was the second most just behind Daniel Carlson who made 40 field goals. The Steelers offense could honestly be better than last season as Ben Roethlisberger struggled for the majority of the season. Tomlin trusts Boswell and will send him out on the field whenever he has the opportunity. I expect Boswell to have another big season this year.

Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts (7.1%)

Next up —

Week 1 vs. Saints

Week 2 at Rams

Week 3 at Seahawks

Week 4 vs. Browns

Blankenship is one of the most fun kickers in the NFL. Unluckily for him last season, he dealt with an injury which forced him to miss 12 games. Back at full health now, Blankenship could get back to his 2020 form where he made 32 field goals which was the 5th most in the NFL. If you don't have a top kicker like Justin Tucker, Harrison Butker, Tyler Bass, etc. or want a backup kicker, Blankenship would be a great addition before the season starts.