Top defenses to pick up from the Week 1 waiver wire

The 2022 NFL season has arrived and fantasy football drafts are wrapping up. Whether you’ve got your fantasy leagues set or will be drafting ahead of Thursday’s season opener, there’s value to be had after your draft. Below, we take a look at team defenses that are available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues and offer solid value in the coming weeks.

Washington Commanders D/ST (47.8%)

Next up — JAX, DET, PHI

While the Commanders’ D/ST took a major hit because of injuries during the 2021 season, their recovered roster should have one of the best defensive lines in the league with Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and, in a few weeks, a healthy Chase Young. With early games against the Jaguars and the Lions, they should be able to work out any kinks early on without much risk.

Next up — CAR, NYJ, PIT

Last season’s Cleveland defense was top ten in sacks (43), pass rush rate, and yards allowed, and with a large slate of returning impact players, including Myles Garrett and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, their production should remain high, particularly going into the first month of the season.

Next up — BUF, ATL, ARI

While the Rams’ fantasy points took a hit last year, they ended the season at third in sacks and interceptions. Their 2020 defense was outstanding, and with Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald still around to make plays, they could be a solid choice coming into the season.