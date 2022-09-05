Top TE pickups from the Week 1 waiver wire

The preseason is finally over as the NFL prepares to kick off Week 1 on Thursday, September 8. If you’re looking to change up your fantasy football roster before games begin this week and add some tight ends from the waiver wire, here are our picks for TEs who are rostered in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (44.7%)

Next up — CAR, NYJ, PIT

Njoku was splitting snaps with Austin Hooper for the past two years, lowering his numbers, but with Hooper gone, Njoku should figure into the Browns offense as a starter and regular target given his experience at the position. Harrison Bryant will likely be coming in to relieve him some of the time, but the tight ends will be utilized often this season, and Njoku will likely have the second-most targets for Cleveland behind Amari Cooper.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (48.1%)

Next up — BUF, ATL, ARI

Higbee will remain the starting tight end for the reigning Super Bowl champions this season. The question remains whether he can return to his 2019 levels of production. He led all tight ends in red zone targets in the 2021 season, and he’s a consistent target in the Rams’ offensive scheme.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (19.3%)

Next up — WAS, IND, LAC

As Jacksonville looks to move past the disaster that was the Urban Meyer era, Engram will start at tight end and likely become one of Trevor Lawrence’s go-to targets. New Jags HC Doug Pederson tends to center tight ends in his offensive schemes, which will contribute even more to Lawrence leaning on him as a dependable option.

Irv Smith, Jr., Minnesota Vikings (43.3%)

Next up — GBP, PHI, DET

While Justin Jefferson will remain Kirk Cousins’ favorite target, Smith, returning from missing the 2021 season with a knee injury, will likely become a major factor in the Vikings’ offense this upcoming season as the likely starter at tight end, given that he can recover from a recent thumb injury. With Tyler Conklin gone and very little depth at the position, a healthy Smith could be a valuable pickup.