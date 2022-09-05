Top WR pickups from the Week 1 waiver wire

If you are looking for some waiver wire adds for your roster in Week 1 following your fantasy football draft, here’s a look at some of the top wide receiver options available. The wideouts listed below are all rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants (48.7%)

Next up — TEN, SEA, DAL

The Giants’ wide receivers missed a bunch of games in 2020 and fell victim to a terrible offense in 2021, and there is some bounce-back potential with a ton of value off the waiver wire. A potential change in scheme could be just what Golladay needs to get his career back on track because the size and athleticism is there to become a fantasy contributor this season.

Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (40.9%)

Next up — DAL, NO, GB

Jones is on his third team in three seasons, but there might not be a better spot for him to land than catching passes from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. He could be an afterthought with so many weapons on the roster, but this is an offense that should score a ton of points, and Jones could take advantage of that when he gets on the field.

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (37.8%)

Next up — ARI, LAC, IND

The Chiefs need to fill a massive void in their offense this season with Tyreek Hill being sent to the Miami Dolphins, and Hardman could be in a great position to take advantage of more targets. He is as durable as it gets and has not missed a single game during his career, and picking up a receiver who should play a big role in one of the best passing offenses in the game certainly could provide a lot of value.

DeVante Parker, New England Patriots (35.6%)

Next up — MIA, PIT, BAL

The Patriots added Parker through a trade with the Dolphins this offseason, and he could emerge as the top deep threat in this offense. Mac Jones proved he belongs in the NFL after a decent rookie season in 2021 and if he progresses in Year 2, Parker could be in for a big year, provided he stays healthy, which has been somewhat of an issue during his time in Miami.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans (18.8%)

Next up — IND, DEN, CHI

The second-year Texans wide receiver has a real chance to prove himself at the NFL level this season because he should see a major increase in playing time. He is the No. 2 guy at receiver, playing alongside Brandon Cooks and could be valuable to fantasy managers if Davis Mills shows improvement in his second season. Collins was mostly used on the deep ball last season, but he will get an every-down role, and it will be interesting to see if he can take advantage of it.