Top RB pickups from the Week 1 waiver wire

If you completed your fantasy football draft but are looking to upgrade the roster heading into Week 1, here’s a look at a few running back pickups to consider. Plenty of valuable RBs could be available on the waiver wire, and here is a look at five potential additions for players who are rostered in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (23.4%)

Next up — NO, LAR, SEA

The Falcons rookie running back could provide plenty of value if he is able to cut into Cordarrelle Patterson’s touches. Patterson is not a typical back and will never take on a massive workload throughout an entire season. Allgeier will back up Patterson with Damien Williams, and it will be interesting to see how much work he gets early because that could project through the entire season.

Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams (40%)

Next up — BUF, ATL, ARI

The Rams will probably not trust Darrell Henderson to hold a significant workload, but he could be worth a roster add. He and Cam Akers had been dealing with injuries during camp, but both are back and should be full go for Week 1. Akers missed almost all of the regular season but was very ineffective with a big workload in the Super Bowl run, and there’s a good chance both see plenty of work early in the season.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (33.9%)

Next up — PHI, WAS, MIN

The Lions running back will be the primary backup for D’Andre Swift, but Williams was still a decent part of the offensive game plan last season. Williams received double-digit carries in nine of the 13 games he appeared in last season, and he can be relied on to put up strong fantasy numbers if Swift was to ever miss any time.

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints (18.5%)

Next up — ATL, TB, CAR

It is still rare to the above-30-year-old running back to hold fantasy value, but the Saints running back certainly has that. Ingram is the backup to Alvin Kamara, who appears to be avoiding suspension this season, and he was effective in games Kamara missed last season. Still, Ingram could flirt with double-digit touches most weeks and become a starter if Kamara misses time.

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (21.9%)

Next up — SF, GB, HOU

The second-year back is probably in need of a David Montgomery injury to hold any chance at being a starter for your fantasy football team, but Herbert played well in spurts when Montgomery was unavailable. The 2021 sixth-round pick is a strong add especially if you already have Montgomery, but his value will likely only come with an injury to Chicago’s top back.