Top QB pickups from the Week 1 waiver wire

The NFL season kicks off Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET as the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Fantasy football drafts are wrapping up this week, and whether you’ve filled out your rosters or will be doing so this week, there’s plenty of talent to consider once the draft wraps.

Here’s a look at our top four quarterback adds to consider as you place your Week 1 waiver wire claims.

Justin Fields, Bears (45.2%)

Next up —

Week 1 vs. 49ers

Week 2 at Packers

Week 3 vs. Texans

Week 4 at Giants

In a bigger fantasy league, there’s a good chance Fields was drafted, but on ESPN he is on 45.2% of the rosters. So, he is out there in more than half of leagues. Fields is finally out of Matt Nagy’s offense which clearly wasn't good for him at all. Nagy struggled as a head coach and it would've hurt if Fields had to continue to play under him. Although he’s losing Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney is expected to have a breakout year. Fields looked great in the preseason and I think we see him take a major step forward this season.

Jameis Winston, Saints (30.5%)

Next up —

Week 1 at Falcons

Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

Week 3 at Panthers

Week 4 vs. Vikings

Winston has had an interesting career. He’s always been able to produce points for his offenses, but he’s struggled with turnovers as well. Back in 2019, he became the first quarterback to ever throw for 30+ touchdowns in a season while also throwing 30+ interceptions. Prior to his injury in 2021, Winston was having a good season and was even the top fantasy quarterback in Week 1. With a strong receiving corps, Winston has the weapons to make this a strong passing offense again.

Baker Mayfield, Panthers (13.3%)

Next up —

Week 1 vs. Browns

Week 2 at Giants

Week 3 vs. Saints

Week 4 vs. Cardinals

It’s known that Mayfield had major struggles last season. But to his defense, he played with a torn labrum which is extremely difficult as a quarterback. He turned the ball over a ton with interceptions and fumbles. Mayfield struggled to win games for the Browns. The passing offense didn't scare anybody. He now gets a new start in Carolina and their offense has a chance to be great. With D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson at receiver and Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, the Panthers offense should have some success.

Marcus Mariota, Falcons (3.7%)

Next up —

Week 1 vs. Saints

Week 2 at Rams

Week 3 at Seahawks

Week 4 vs. Browns

Mariota is a mobile quarterback which usually turns out successful in fantasy football. Part of the problem is he hasn't been a consistent starter since 2018. He has one of the best tight ends in the NFL who I expect to have a stellar season. If Mariota can score some points in the passing game consistently, he will be worth taking a shot on as a backup quarterback on fantasy.