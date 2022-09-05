When is the next AEW pay-per-view after All Out?

AEW is returning to the Chicago area on Sunday for its annual All Out pay-per-view coming live from Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. While All Out is a late-summer staple on the company’s calendar, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

AEW’s next pay-per-view will be Full Gear, the traditional show the company puts on in the fall. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported on Friday that the show will take place on Saturday, November 19 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The show is one of AEW’s “Big Four” PPV’s and usually serves as the last major show of the year for the upstart company. Last year’s show featured “Hangman” Adam Page topple Kenny Omega in the main event to win the AEW World Championship in a 25-minute main event encounter. The last two years also featured the finals of an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament to crown a new No. 1 contender. We’ll see if another tourney gets announced in the next few weeks.