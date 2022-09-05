MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Monday, September 5

There’s a relatively full slate of games going on to start the week on Monday with 13 contests, including one doubleheader, on the cards. The games will keep fans entertained all day, with the first pitch of the schedule slated for just after 1 p.m. EST and will take you early into Tuesday morning on the east coast.

With so many games happening, it means there are several places for bettors to try and earn a little bit of cash. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Monday, September 5

Despite both of these squads sitting at the top of their respective divisions, they’ve been struggling a bit recently. Still, the Yanks have an advantage with the struggling Chris Archer on the bump for the Twins. He’s allowed 23 earned runs in his last 29.2 innings pitched.

Kevin Gausman under 2.5 earned runs (-160)

The Toronto Blue Jays hurler has been really good on the road this season, boasting a 6-3 record away from Rogers Centre with a measly 2.01 ERA over nearly 80 frames. He’ll try to continue that good stretch against a young Orioles squad.

Expect a lot of runs in this one with both teams swinging hot bats at the moment. The Nats have hit or eclipsed the 8-run mark in five of their last six contests, with them doing the heavy lifting in the majority of those games. The Cards have gone over that number in eight of their last 10 overall games, winning all but one of them.

Julio Rodriguez over 1.5 total bases (+135)

The Mariners outfielder had a stellar day at the plate yesterday, racking up a home run and four hits in Seattle’s win over Cleveland, increasing his hit streak to six games total. He’s never faced White Sox projected starter Lance Lynn before, but since he’s swinging such a hot bat at the moment, let’s ride with the rookie.

