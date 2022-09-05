Pick on the Total for the Twins-Yankees game on September 5

The New York Yankees have had a tough time putting runs on the board since the All Star Break and will look to ignite their offense at home against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees (-175, 8)

Twins starter Chris Archer has not went beyond five innings in any of his 23 starts this season, posting a 4.87 ERA with 1.6 home runs per nine innings allowed on the road and is issuing 4.2 walks per nine innings.

The Yankees counter with Jameson Taillon, who was tagged for at least three runs in four of his six starts in the month of August with a 5.35 ERA and 15 home runs allowed across 65 1/3 innings in his last 13 starts.

The Yankees support Taillon with on offense that leads the league with 1.7 home runs per game at home with five runs per game at home, the most of any American League team.

Ton the road, the Twins as a collective have had pitching woes with only the Kansas City Royals allowing more runs away from home this season and have allowed at least four runs in seven of their last eight road games.

The over has cashed in seven of Taillon’s last 10 starts played and the Twins poor road pitching will continue the trend.

The Play: Twins vs. Yankees Over 8

