How to watch Jessica Pegula in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 US Open wraps up the fourth round on Monday and by the end of the day the full quarterfinal in the singles bracket will be set. The day gets started in the women’s bracket when No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula faces No. 21 seed Petra Kvitova at noon ET. The match will air at least in part on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

This marks Pegula’s first match against a seeded opponent in this year’s tournament. Kvitova reached the fourth round with an upset of No. 9 seed Garbiñe Muguruza. This marks the third match between Pegula and Kvitova. Both previous matches also came on hard courts. Last year, the No. 4 seed Kvitova beat the qualifier Pegula 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. The year prior at the US Open, the No. 6 seed Kvitova beat the unseeded Pegula in the third round.

This year, Pegula is a slight favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is -130 while Kvitova is +105. The winner of this match advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of the match between No. 1 seed Iga Świątek and unseeded Jule Niemeier.