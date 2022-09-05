 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Danielle Collins in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

#19 seed Danielle Collins is set to face #6 Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round at the US Open. We break down what you need to know.

By DKNation Staff
Danielle Collins of the United States returns a shot against Alizé Cornet of France during their Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2022 US Open has opened its second week and the quarterfinal field will soon be settled. There are fourth matches on Monday to wrap up the fourth round, and the day closes in the women’s bracket with a primetime match between No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 19 seed Danielle Collins.

The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium Stadium and gets started at approximately 7 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN2 and via live stream at WatchESPN. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of the match between No. 22 seed Karolína Plíšková and No. 26 seed Victoria Azarenka.

This marks the first seeded opponent for both women and the third time they’ll meet in the US Open. The then No. 26 seed Sabalenka defeated an unseeded Collins in three sets in the first round of the 2018 tournament. They met again in the third round of the 2021 tournament wit the No. 2 seed Sabalenka beating the No. 26 seed Collins in straight sets.

Sabalenka comes into this match as a slight favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is -125 while Collins is +105.

