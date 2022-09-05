How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on September 5

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

We’re just over two days removed from the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Wales and the company has returned stateside for tonight’s episode. We’ll get all of the fallout from the U.K. show and begin the build towards Extreme Rules in October.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, September 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Roman Reigns is still the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, successfully defending the title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. McIntyre seemingly had the match won after hitting the champ with a Claymore before a debuting Solo Sikoa from NXT prevented the pinfall from happening. The younger brother of the Usos provided just enough of a distraction for Reigns to put him down with a spear for the win. While all parties involved are primarily on Smackdown, we’ll see if we get any fallout on tonight’s show.

The Damage Control stable of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai defeated Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-women tag team match on Saturday. Notably, Bayley pinned the champ to end the match, marking the first time in ages that Belair has taken a pinfall loss. It appears we’re on a collision course for Bayley-Belair for the title at Extreme Rules, so we’ll see how they set that up.

Tonight’s show will also feature United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against the Miz inside of a steel cage. Miz has been dealing with Dexter Lumis stalking him over the last several weeks and we’ll most definitely get an appearance from him again tonight.

Also on the show, we have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah pulled off the upset and won the tournament last week. Will the aforementioned Sky and Kai demand a rematch from the finals las Monday or will we get the anticipated return of two certain superstars who walked out of the company in May?