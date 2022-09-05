How public is betting Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on Monday morning

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers begin the 2022 season with a matchup against their ACC rival and the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. The Tigers are looking to reclaim their spot atop the conference after their six-year run as ACC champions came to end in 2021. The Yellowjackets enter a pivotal season with head coach George Collins in his fourth season at the helm, as he looks to finish with more than three wins in a season for the first time in his tenure.

Ahead of tonight’s matchup at 8:00 p.m ET here is how the public is betting between Clemson and Georgia Tech at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech betting splits

Point spread

Clemson -24: 84% of handle, 79% of bets

Total

Over 51: 64% of handle, 78% of bets

Moneyline

Clemson -4000: 81% of handle, 87% of bets

Georgia Tech +1500: 19% of handle, 13% of bets

Georgia Tech gave Clemson a potential upset scare the last time these two teams met in a low-scoring 14-8 loss. For the most part, bettors have faith in a different script for Monday night’s game. 64 percent of the handle favors the over in the point total, but the key here will be whether the Yellowjackets’ offense can score enough points to surpass the 51-point threshold. With the Tigers’ elite defense and solid rushing attack in their favor bettors seem especially confident in riding with Clemson on both the point spread and the moneyline.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.