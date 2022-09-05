Who was the last American man to win the US Open?

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe advanced to the US Open men’s quarterfinals on Monday with an upset of No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal. The No. 22 seed will face Andrey Rublev on Wednesday for a shot at the semifinals. With No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev also out of the tournament, it’s wide open for any of the final eight players.

Tiafoe is the first American man to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open since John Isner did it in 2018 as the 11th seed. He lost to the No. 3 seed Juan Martín del Potro in their quarterfinal match.

You have to go back to 2006 to find the last time an American man reached the semifinals or finals. No. 9 seed Andy Roddick reached the finals that year before losing in four sets to No. 1 seed Roger Federer.

Roddick was the last American man to win the US Open singles title. He did it in 2003 as the No. 4 seed when he beat No. 3 seed Juan Carlos Ferrero in the finals. That year, Andre Agassi also reached the semifinals where he lost to Ferrero.

American tennis had a strong run in the 13 years prior to Roddick’s win in 2003. Pete Sampras won the title in 2002, 1996, 1995, 1993, and 1990. Andre Agassi won the title in 1994 and 1999.