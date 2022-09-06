Montrezl Harrell signs two-year deal with 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Harrell has a player option for the second season and is currently under the microscope for a marijuana possession charge which will be cleared in 12 months if he gets into no further legal trouble.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Montrezl Harrell is signing two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option. Harrell brings more toughness to a team searching for it this offseason. He was Sixth Man of the Year with Doc Rivers/Sam Cassell in 2019-2020 w/ Clippers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2022

Harrell split between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. The big man averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 26 games with the Hornets while they were making a playoff run. Harrell has bounced around recently since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers after the 2019-20 season. He was arrested earlier in June on felony drug charges, so that could impact his free-agent market.

At 28 years old, Harrell can provide a veteran presence off the bench for a team looking to add toughness and inside presence. His defense leaves a lot to be desired , so teams could be weary of that. At the right price, Harrell is a good addition, provided he gets his legal trouble figured out.