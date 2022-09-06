 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Montrezl Harrell signs two-year deal with 76ers

Philly adds some toughness on the interior.

christian.crittenden
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Harrell has a player option for the second season and is currently under the microscope for a marijuana possession charge which will be cleared in 12 months if he gets into no further legal trouble.

Harrell split between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. The big man averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 26 games with the Hornets while they were making a playoff run. Harrell has bounced around recently since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers after the 2019-20 season. He was arrested earlier in June on felony drug charges, so that could impact his free-agent market.

At 28 years old, Harrell can provide a veteran presence off the bench for a team looking to add toughness and inside presence. His defense leaves a lot to be desired , so teams could be weary of that. At the right price, Harrell is a good addition, provided he gets his legal trouble figured out.

