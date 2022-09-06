Florida rises, Oregon falls ahead in Week 2 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.
Ohio State’s victory over Notre Dame kept them in the top three. A strong three-quarter performance from the Fighting Irish prevented them from slipping too much, ending up at No. 8 from a previous ranking of No. 5.
Georgia’s impressive rout of Oregon dropped the Ducks out of the poll entirely from No. 11, but pushed the Bulldogs from No. 3 to No. 2.
Utah, the only top 25 school to lose to an unranked team this past weekend, dropped six spots from No. 7 to No. 13. Clemson’s defeat of Georgia Tech on Monday night kept them in the top five, though Michigan surpassed them to take the No. 4 spot.
Cincinnati’s loss to Arkansas saw the Bearcats drop out of the poll entirely from No. 23, while the Razorbacks’ one-touchdown victory pushed them from No. 19 to No. 16.
Newcomers in the poll include Tennessee, who will face Backyard Brawl victors Pitt this weekend, as well as Kentucky, Pitt, and Florida, who rose from unranked to No. 12.
Biggest risers
The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers and No. 12 Florida Gators skyrocketed into the poll this week, and Michigan and USC both saw four-spot rises.
Biggest fallers
The Utah Utes expected their six-spot drop after their loss to Florida, but NC State dropped five spots after pulling out a close and lucky victory against East Carolina.
Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 2 of 2022 College Football.
2022 AP College Football Poll Week 2
|Ranking
|Team
|Conference
|Last Week
|Votes (1st place)
|Ranking
|Team
|Conference
|Last Week
|Votes (1st place)
|1
|Alabama 1-0
|SEC
|-
|1,552 (44)
|2
|Georgia 1-0
|SEC
|1
|1,511 (17)
|3
|Ohio State 1-0
|Big Ten
|-1
|1,471 (2)
|4
|Michigan 1-0
|Big Ten
|4
|1,299
|5
|Clemson 1-0
|ACC
|-1
|1,280
|6
|Texas A&M 1-0
|SEC
|-
|1,241
|7
|Oklahoma 1-0
|Big 12
|2
|1,130
|8
|Notre Dame 0-1
|IA Independents
|-3
|1,085
|9
|Baylor 1-0
|Big 12
|1
|1,057
|10
|USC 1-0
|Pac-12
|4
|898
|11
|Oklahoma State 1-0
|Big 12
|1
|818
|12
|Florida 1-0
|SEC
|-
|763
|13
|Utah 0-1
|Pac-12
|-6
|717
|14
|Michigan State 1-0
|Big Ten
|1
|690
|15
|Miami FL
|ACC
|1
|679
|16
|Arkansas 1-0
|SEC
|3
|678
|17
|Pittsburgh 1-0
|ACC
|-
|535
|18
|North Carolina State 1-0
|ACC
|-5
|513
|19
|Wisconsin 1-0
|Big Ten
|-1
|476
|20
|Kentucky 1-0
|SEC
|-
|373
|21
|BYU 1-0
|IA Independents
|4
|266
|22
|Ole Miss 1-0
|SEC
|-1
|254
|23
|Wake Forest 1-0
|ACC
|-1
|246
|24
|Tennessee 1-0
|SEC
|-
|194
|25
|Houston 1-0
|American Athletic
|-1
|143
Also receiving votes:
Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1
Top-25 conference breakdown
Here’s how the AP Top 25 breaks down by conference.
ACC: No. 5 Clemson, No. 15 Miami (FL), No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 18 NC State, No. 23 Wake Forest
Big Ten: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 14 Michigan State, No. 19 Wisconsin
Big 12: No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 9 Baylor, No. 11 Oklahoma State
Pac-12: No. 10 USC, No. 13 Utah
SEC: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 12 Florida, No. 16 Arkansas, No 20 Kentucky, No. 22 Ole Miss, No. 24 Tennessee
Ind: No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 21 BYU
Other: No. 25 Houston (AAC)