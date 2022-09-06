 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida rises, Oregon falls ahead in Week 2 AP Poll

We take a look at the Week 2 AP Poll and breakdown the biggest movements in the rankings.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Ladd McConkey #84 of the Georgia Bulldogs leaps in an attempt to score past Treven Ma’ae #48 of the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between Oregon and Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Ohio State’s victory over Notre Dame kept them in the top three. A strong three-quarter performance from the Fighting Irish prevented them from slipping too much, ending up at No. 8 from a previous ranking of No. 5.

Georgia’s impressive rout of Oregon dropped the Ducks out of the poll entirely from No. 11, but pushed the Bulldogs from No. 3 to No. 2.

Utah, the only top 25 school to lose to an unranked team this past weekend, dropped six spots from No. 7 to No. 13. Clemson’s defeat of Georgia Tech on Monday night kept them in the top five, though Michigan surpassed them to take the No. 4 spot.

Cincinnati’s loss to Arkansas saw the Bearcats drop out of the poll entirely from No. 23, while the Razorbacks’ one-touchdown victory pushed them from No. 19 to No. 16.

Newcomers in the poll include Tennessee, who will face Backyard Brawl victors Pitt this weekend, as well as Kentucky, Pitt, and Florida, who rose from unranked to No. 12.

Biggest risers

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers and No. 12 Florida Gators skyrocketed into the poll this week, and Michigan and USC both saw four-spot rises.

Biggest fallers

The Utah Utes expected their six-spot drop after their loss to Florida, but NC State dropped five spots after pulling out a close and lucky victory against East Carolina.

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 2 of 2022 College Football.

2022 AP College Football Poll Week 2

Ranking Team Conference Last Week Votes (1st place)
Ranking Team Conference Last Week Votes (1st place)
1 Alabama 1-0 SEC - 1,552 (44)
2 Georgia 1-0 SEC 1 1,511 (17)
3 Ohio State 1-0 Big Ten -1 1,471 (2)
4 Michigan 1-0 Big Ten 4 1,299
5 Clemson 1-0 ACC -1 1,280
6 Texas A&M 1-0 SEC - 1,241
7 Oklahoma 1-0 Big 12 2 1,130
8 Notre Dame 0-1 IA Independents -3 1,085
9 Baylor 1-0 Big 12 1 1,057
10 USC 1-0 Pac-12 4 898
11 Oklahoma State 1-0 Big 12 1 818
12 Florida 1-0 SEC - 763
13 Utah 0-1 Pac-12 -6 717
14 Michigan State 1-0 Big Ten 1 690
15 Miami FL ACC 1 679
16 Arkansas 1-0 SEC 3 678
17 Pittsburgh 1-0 ACC - 535
18 North Carolina State 1-0 ACC -5 513
19 Wisconsin 1-0 Big Ten -1 476
20 Kentucky 1-0 SEC - 373
21 BYU 1-0 IA Independents 4 266
22 Ole Miss 1-0 SEC -1 254
23 Wake Forest 1-0 ACC -1 246
24 Tennessee 1-0 SEC - 194
25 Houston 1-0 American Athletic -1 143

Also receiving votes:

Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

Top-25 conference breakdown

Here’s how the AP Top 25 breaks down by conference.

ACC: No. 5 Clemson, No. 15 Miami (FL), No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 18 NC State, No. 23 Wake Forest

Big Ten: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 14 Michigan State, No. 19 Wisconsin

Big 12: No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 9 Baylor, No. 11 Oklahoma State

Pac-12: No. 10 USC, No. 13 Utah

SEC: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 12 Florida, No. 16 Arkansas, No 20 Kentucky, No. 22 Ole Miss, No. 24 Tennessee

Ind: No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 21 BYU

Other: No. 25 Houston (AAC)

More From DraftKings Nation