Florida rises, Oregon falls ahead in Week 2 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Ohio State’s victory over Notre Dame kept them in the top three. A strong three-quarter performance from the Fighting Irish prevented them from slipping too much, ending up at No. 8 from a previous ranking of No. 5.

Georgia’s impressive rout of Oregon dropped the Ducks out of the poll entirely from No. 11, but pushed the Bulldogs from No. 3 to No. 2.

Utah, the only top 25 school to lose to an unranked team this past weekend, dropped six spots from No. 7 to No. 13. Clemson’s defeat of Georgia Tech on Monday night kept them in the top five, though Michigan surpassed them to take the No. 4 spot.

Cincinnati’s loss to Arkansas saw the Bearcats drop out of the poll entirely from No. 23, while the Razorbacks’ one-touchdown victory pushed them from No. 19 to No. 16.

Newcomers in the poll include Tennessee, who will face Backyard Brawl victors Pitt this weekend, as well as Kentucky, Pitt, and Florida, who rose from unranked to No. 12.

Biggest risers

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers and No. 12 Florida Gators skyrocketed into the poll this week, and Michigan and USC both saw four-spot rises.

Biggest fallers

The Utah Utes expected their six-spot drop after their loss to Florida, but NC State dropped five spots after pulling out a close and lucky victory against East Carolina.

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 2 of 2022 College Football.

2022 AP College Football Poll Week 2 Ranking Team Conference Last Week Votes (1st place) Ranking Team Conference Last Week Votes (1st place) 1 Alabama 1-0 SEC - 1,552 (44) 2 Georgia 1-0 SEC 1 1,511 (17) 3 Ohio State 1-0 Big Ten -1 1,471 (2) 4 Michigan 1-0 Big Ten 4 1,299 5 Clemson 1-0 ACC -1 1,280 6 Texas A&M 1-0 SEC - 1,241 7 Oklahoma 1-0 Big 12 2 1,130 8 Notre Dame 0-1 IA Independents -3 1,085 9 Baylor 1-0 Big 12 1 1,057 10 USC 1-0 Pac-12 4 898 11 Oklahoma State 1-0 Big 12 1 818 12 Florida 1-0 SEC - 763 13 Utah 0-1 Pac-12 -6 717 14 Michigan State 1-0 Big Ten 1 690 15 Miami FL ACC 1 679 16 Arkansas 1-0 SEC 3 678 17 Pittsburgh 1-0 ACC - 535 18 North Carolina State 1-0 ACC -5 513 19 Wisconsin 1-0 Big Ten -1 476 20 Kentucky 1-0 SEC - 373 21 BYU 1-0 IA Independents 4 266 22 Ole Miss 1-0 SEC -1 254 23 Wake Forest 1-0 ACC -1 246 24 Tennessee 1-0 SEC - 194 25 Houston 1-0 American Athletic -1 143

Also receiving votes:

Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

Top-25 conference breakdown

Here’s how the AP Top 25 breaks down by conference.

ACC: No. 5 Clemson, No. 15 Miami (FL), No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 18 NC State, No. 23 Wake Forest

Big Ten: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 14 Michigan State, No. 19 Wisconsin

Big 12: No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 9 Baylor, No. 11 Oklahoma State

Pac-12: No. 10 USC, No. 13 Utah

SEC: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 12 Florida, No. 16 Arkansas, No 20 Kentucky, No. 22 Ole Miss, No. 24 Tennessee

Ind: No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 21 BYU

Other: No. 25 Houston (AAC)