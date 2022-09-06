Alabama vs. Texas odds heading into game week

The marquee matchup of Week 2 will feature the Alabama Crimson Tide heading into the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns on Friday, September 10 at 12 p.m. ET. The game will take place at DKR Memorial Stadium in Austin and is scheduled to air on Fox.

Alabama (1-0) had no problem crushing Utah State on Saturday, shutting out the Aggies 55-0. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns and also added 100 rushing yards and a score on the ground in the win.

Texas (1-0) also had no problems in its season opener, lighting up Louisiana-Monroe for a 52-10 victory. Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw two touchdowns and one interception in his debut for the Longhorns while running back Bijan Robinson broke off 71 yards and a score of his own.

Alabama vs. Texas opening odds

Spread: Alabama -19.5

Total: 62.5

Alabama vs. Texas current odds

Spread: Alabama -20

Total: 62

