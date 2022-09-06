Marshall vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

After coming up short in last week’s heavyweight bout at the ‘Horseshoe’, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, September 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will be held at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN, and is scheduled to air on NBC.

Marshall (1-0) got its first season as a member of the Sun Belt started off on the right foot as it obliterated Norfolk State 55-3 on Saturday. The Herd produced two 100-yard rushers in Ethan Payne and Khalan Laborn, both of whom scored two touchdowns apiece.

Notre Dame (0-1) was on the losing end of Saturday’s marquee bout at Ohio state, falling to the Buckeyes 21-10. The Irish were shut out in the second half with all four drives ending in punts. Irish rushers combined for just 76 yards total in the setback.

Marshall vs. Notre Dame opening odds

Spread: Notre Dame -19.5

Total: 52.5

Marshall vs. Notre Dame current odds

Spread: Notre Dame -20

Total: 51.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.