Tennessee vs. Pitt odds heading into game week

Coming off an emotional victory in the Backyard Brawl, Pitt welcomes Tennessee to Acrisure Stadium for Week 2.

By Nick Simon
West Virginia v Pittsburgh Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Fresh off an emotional rivalry victory to open the season, the Pitt Panthers will host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and is scheduled to air on ABC.

Tennessee (1-0) had no issues putting down Ball State in its season opener, beating the Cardinals 59-10 last Thursday. Preseason Heisman Trophy dark horse Hendon Hooker threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while three different Volunteer running backs found the end zone.

Pittsburgh (1-0) survived the Backyard Brawl last Thursday, slipping past long-lost rival West Virginia for a 38-31 victory. The Panthers pulled ahead late in the quarter when defensive back M.J. Devonshire took an interception to the house for a go-ahead pick six.

Tennessee vs. Pitt opening odds

Spread: Tennessee -5.5
Total: 65

