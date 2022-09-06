Appalachian State vs. Texas A&M odds heading into game week

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will hit the road to the Lone State this weekend to meet the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kyle Field in College Station, TX, is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

Appalachian State (0-1) came out on the losing end of an insane game against North Carolina last week, falling 63-61. The Mountaineers scored 40 points in the fourth quarter, but a failed two-point conversion with nine second left ended their hopes of completing the comeback. Quarterback Chase Brice threw for six touchdowns in the loss.

Texas A&M (1-0) was a bit sleepy coming out in its season opener against Sam Houston State, but eventually pulled away for a 31-0 shutout. The Aggie defense came up with two turnovers and held the Bearkats to just 91 passing yards total for the contest.

Appalachian State vs. Texas A&M opening odds

Spread: Texas A&M -17

Total: 54.5

Appalachian State vs. Texas A&M current odds

Spread: Texas A&M -17

Total: 55

