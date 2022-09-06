Washington State vs. Wisconsin odds heading into game week

We’ll have a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten battle this weekend as the Washington State Cougars hit the road to face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI, and is scheduled to air on Fox.

Washington State (1-0) had to fight off nearby FCS rival Idaho on Saturday, edging the Vandals for a 24-17 victory. Quarterback Cameron Ward threw for three touchdowns while running back Nakia Watson ran for 117 yards on 6.5 yards per carry.

Wisconsin (1-0) blew right past Illinois State in its opener over the weekend, shutting out the Redbirds in a 38-0 victory. Dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate broke off 148 yards on 10.6 yards per carry and two touchdowns in the victory.

Washington State vs. Wisconsin opening odds

Spread: Wisconsin -17.5

Total: 46.5

Washington State vs. Wisconsin current odds

Spread: Wisconsin -17

Total: 46.5

