Baylor vs. BYU odds heading into game week

We have a matchup between two future conference foes as the Baylor Bears hit the road to face the BYU Cougars on Saturday, September 10 at 10:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT, and is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Baylor (1-0) took care of its business on Saturday, blasting Albany for a 69-10 victory in its season opener. New starting quarterback Blake Shapen was efficient, going 17-20 for 214 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

BYU (1-0) torched USF from the opening whistle in its season opener on Saturday, putting down the Bulls 50-21. Quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns while running back Chris Brooks broke off 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Baylor vs. BYU opening odds

Spread: BYU -2.5

Total: 53

Baylor vs. BYU current odds

Spread: BYU -3.5

Total: 53.5

