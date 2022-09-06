San Jose State vs. Auburn odds heading into game week

The Auburn Tigers will are set to host the San Jose Spartans on Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL, is scheduled to air on ESPNU.

San Jose State (1-0) narrowly avoided becoming a victim of an FCS over FBS upset last Thursday, edging Portland State for a 21-17 victory. The Spartans pulled ahead with just 1:11 left by way of a touchdown run by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.

Auburn (1-0) brought down the hammer in its season opener, putting down Mercer for a 42-16 victory. Running back Tank Bigsby came away with 147 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

San Jose State vs. Auburn current odds

Spread: Auburn -22.5

Total: 50

