USC vs. Stanford odds heading into game week

The USC Trojans will head north to the Bay Area to meet the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, CA, is scheduled to air on ABC.

USC (1-0) certainly looked the part in Lincoln Riley’s debut over the weekend, crushing Rice for a 66-14 victory. Quarterback Caleb Williams was excellent in his debut for the Trojans, going 19-22 through the air for 249 yards and two touchdowns. The Trojan defense also came away with four touchdowns in the win.

Stanford (1-0) also handled its business last weekend, crushing Colgate for a 41-10 victory. Running back E.J. Smith broke off 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win.

USC vs. Stanford opening odds

Spread: USC -9.5

Total: 65

USC vs. Stanford current odds

Spread: USC -9

Total: 65.5

