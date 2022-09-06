Kentucky vs. Florida odds heading into game week

The Kentucky Wildcats will head down to the Swamp for a matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday, September 10 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Kentucky (1-0) gradually pulled away from Miami-OH in the second half of its season opener on Saturday, downing the Redhawks for a 37-13 victory. Dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate Will Levis was solid, going 21-32 for 303 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Florida (1-0) survived its Saturday night showdown against Utah, toppling the Utes for a 29-26 victory. Dark horse Heisman candidate Anthony Richardson was a star for the Gators, compiling 168 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. His one-yard scamper with 1:25 left in the game put the Gators on top.

Kentucky vs. Florida opening odds

Spread: Florida -4.5

Total: 51.5

