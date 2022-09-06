Kansas vs. West Virginia odds heading into game week

The West Virginia Mountaineers are set to host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, September 10 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Milan Puskar Stadium and is scheduled to stream on ESPN+.

Kansas (1-0) buried an FCS opponent for once over the weekend, pummeling Tennessee Tech for a 56-10 victory. Five different players registered a rushing touchdown including running back Devin Neal, who had 108 yards and two touchdowns.

West Virginia (0-1) is coming off an emotional loss in the Backyard Brawl last Thursday, falling to rival Pitt 38-31. Late in the first quarter, a JT Daniels pass bounced off the hands of receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and into the hands of M.J. Devonshire, who housed it for a go-ahead pick six.

Kansas vs. West Virginia opening odds

Spread: West Virginia -13

Total: 57

Kansas vs. West Virginia current odds

Spread: West Virginia -13

Total: 57.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.