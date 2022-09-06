Houston vs. Texas Tech odds heading into game week

We’ll have a battle of two future conference foes this weekend as the Houston Cougars travel west to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, September 10 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX, and is scheduled to air on FS1.

Houston (1-0) was able to survive a wild three overtime fight against UTSA on Saturday, escaping the Alamodome with a 37-35 victory. Senior quarterback Clayton Tune came up huge all day for the Cougars, going air-born for the winning two-point conversion in the third overtime session.

Texas Tech (1-0) took care of business in its season opener, downing Murray State for a 63-10 blowout victory. Quarterback Donovan Smith was extremely efficient, going 14-16 for 221 yards and four touchdowns.

Houston vs. Texas Tech opening odds

Spread: Texas Tech -3

Total: 65.5

Houston vs. Texas Tech current odds

Spread: Texas Tech -3

Total: 65.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.