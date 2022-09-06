Iowa State vs. Iowa odds heading into game week

The battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy is on this weekend as the Iowa State Cyclones hit the road to meed their in-state rival in the Iowa Hawkeyes as on Saturday, September 10 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa State (1-0) blasted Southeast Missouri State in its season opener on Saturday, running away with a 42-10 victory. Taking over for the departed Brock Purdy, Hunter Dekkers went 25-31 for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Taking over for Breece Hall, running back Jirehl Brock broke off 104 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa (1-0) played the most Iowa game you could possibly imagine, defeating South Dakota State 7-3 last Saturday. Those seven points came by two safeties and a field goal as this was the definition of a rock fight.

Iowa State vs. Iowa opening odds

Spread: Iowa -3.5

Total: 41.5

Iowa State vs. Iowa current odds

Spread: Iowa -3.5

Total: 41.5

