Louisville vs. UCF odds heading into game week

The Louisville Cardinals will head down to the Sunshine State this weekend to face the UCF Knights on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando and is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

Louisville (0-1) had a nightmare season opener against Syracuse on Saturday, getting crushed on the road 31-7. Preseason dark horse Heisman candidate Malik Cunningham had a forgettable evening, going 16-22 through the air for 152 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

UCF (1-0) took care of South Carolina State in its opener on Thursday, lighting up the Bulldogs for a 56-10 victory. Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee was excellent in his debut for the Knights, completing 20 of 31 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns through the air and added 86 yards and an additional score on the ground.

Louisville vs. UCF opening odds

Spread: UCF -6

Total: 62

Louisville vs. UCF current odds

Spread: UCF -6.5

Total: 61.5

