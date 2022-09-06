Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State odds heading into game week

We have a Pac-12 vs. Big 12 matchup as the Arizona State Sun Devils hit the road to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK, and is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

Arizona State (1-0) took care of an in-state foe last Saturday, burying Northern Arizona in a 40-3 rout. Xazavian Valladay was the star of the show for the Sun Devils, breaking off 116 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Oklahoma State (1-0) won a high-scoring battle against Central Michigan last Thursday, beating the Chippewas 58-44. The duo of quarterback Spencer Sanders and wide receiver Braydon Johnson were in sync, connecting on six targets for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State opening odds

Spread: Oklahoma State -11.5

Total: 54.5

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State current odds

Spread: Oklahoma State -11

Total: 54.5

